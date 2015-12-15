Grasshopper Fire Update as August 15 at 9:30 a.m.

The 86,974 acre Grasshopper Fire is now 30% contained. Containment increased along the Highway 35 corridor as crews strengthened control lines, while fire activity increased Friday afternoon and evening as the fire consumed unburned pockets of vegetation, including around Shadybrook. Despite increased activity along the eastern and southeastern portions of the fire, impacts to structures did not increase. Firefighters also completed a tactical firing operation near the northwest corner to strengthen the control line, with additional firing planned as conditions allow.

Southern and northern containment lines continue to hold, with mop-up extending 100 feet or more into the fire perimeter. Crews face particularly difficult terrain and heavy fuels on the southwest corner, where aircraft were unable to operate because of poor visibility; heavy equipment is expected to conduct a high-angle operation there in the coming days. Overnight rain along the Highway 35 corridor and northern edge provided some benefit by reducing the chance of rapid ignition in lighter fuels, although heavier fuels remain dry enough to support fire activity when conditions become warmer, drier and windier.

Firefighters are taking advantage of favorable weekend weather to strengthen containment lines before very high to potentially critical fire weather is expected early next week. Crews will continue direct suppression where conditions permit while reinforcing lines and protecting homes and other structures. Dozers and National Guard hand crews are supporting line construction around Friend Road and Shadybrook Road, while structural resources continue patrols and mop-up near Friend Road, Fifteenmile Creek Road, Sportsman’s Paradise, Logging Gulch and Camp Baldwin. Super Scoopers, helicopters and other aircraft will continue supporting ground crews, particularly along the southeastern edge. Planned firing operations and changing weather conditions could lead to increased smoke today.