Grasshopper Fire Update (12:10 p.m. on August 11)

The Grasshopper Fire has grown to more than 77,000 acres after strong winds pushed the fire northeast overnight toward Friend and Kingsley, while crews are holding the western edge along Highway 35.

California Incident Management Team 6 Operations Section Chief Anthony Rapoza outlines said the fire spread four miles within about an hour.

He said they now have dozer and hand line around the fire that came out to the east, and this morning they were working to secure and improve containment lines.

In addition, aircraft is being brought in to drop retardant in that area.

Fire officials say additional resources are focusing on protecting homes and structures in Friend, Sportsman’s Paradise and Camp Baldwin, with crews making aggressive efforts to protect structures along the northeastern edge.

Crews will also continue suppression efforts in the southwest, patrol and mop-up along the southern and eastern edges, and add swing-shift personnel during the afternoon and evening when fire activity is expected to increase.

Oregon State Fire Marshal’s resources will continue protecting homes directly threatened by the fire, mopping up around structures within the fire footprint, and preparing additional structures ahead of the fire front.

The Oregon Department of Transportation this morning closed Highway 35 between the junction with Highway 26 two miles east of Government Camp and Hood River to allow for on-going hazard tree removal and fire crew activity. Intermittent closures are expected to continue for firefighting operations, and smoke may impact visibility.

A community meeting on the fire that had been scheduled for this evening at Dufur School has been cancelled.