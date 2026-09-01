Grasshopper Fire Quiet

Despite slightly warmer weather on Monday, fire activity was quiet on the Grasshopper Fire. Great Basin Team 4 Operations Section Chief Kevin Norton says the southwest corner of the fire remains where most of the work is taking place. Firefighters patrolled containment lines in the north and east regions of the fire to ensure no spots breached containment. Meanwhile, crews utilized excavators, chippers, dump trucks, and other logging equipment to repair past firefighting efforts throughout the fire. Forecasts Tuesday call for westerly winds, cooler temperatures, and a chance of thunderstorms over the Grasshopper Fire. Up to an inch of rain is predicted to fall over the fire Wednesday. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has downgraded all Level 2 and Level 1 evacuation notices for Wasco County. Level 3 are still the same and have not been updated.