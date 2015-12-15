Grasshopper Fire Grows; Containment Still 23%

Officials say the Grasshopper Fire continued to grow steadily yesterday and overnight to nearly 63,700 acres, while containment lines along the southern and eastern portions of the fire held.  The containment figure this morning remained at 23%.  On the northern perimeter, firefighters worked to slow the fire’s advance near Fivemile Creek and Fifteenmile Creek.  Crews also continued monitoring the Highway 35 corridor, where containment lines remain secure.  In the southwest, firefighters began direct suppression efforts in the Bennett Creek area.  Today, crews will focus on strengthening containment and contingency lines, working to keep the fire south of Dufur Valley Road, and west of High Prairie. Crews will continue securing and monitoring lines along Highway 35.  In the southwest, firefighters will continue direct suppression where conditions allow.  A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at Dufur School.  Highway 35 remains closed between Bennett Pass Snow Park and Baseline Road.

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