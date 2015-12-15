Grasshopper Fire Cooled By Wet Conditions

Rain, wind and cool temperatures arrived at the Grasshopper Fire Sunday, with the west side of the fire receiving more wet weather than the east end. Conditions were unsafe for hand crews to work in some areas, including on the direct line construction in the Boulder Creek drainage. Northwest Complex Incident Management Team 10 Operations Section Chief Pete Suver says fire personnel and equipment worked on paved and graveled roads, continuing repair work and debris abatement. The Grasshopper Fire is considered 97% contained, with a size of 93,982 acres.