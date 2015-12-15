Grasshopper Fire Behavior Increases Wednesday

The Grasshopper Fire saw more aggressive fire behavior Wednesday as winds gusted up to 25 miles per hour. Firefighters responded with water, hand crews, logging operations and heavy equipment to keep the fire from advancing. Great Basin Incident Management Team 4 Operations Section Chief Kevin Norton says the northwest and southwest corners remain the focus of their work. The Grasshopper Fire has burned 93,841 acres and is now 76 percent contained. The fire camp in Tygh Valley is moving to Mt. Hood Meadows, putting firefighters closer to the most active areas. That move means increased traffic today and possibly through the weekend, including large trucks, trailers and heavy equipment. Most vehicles will use the southern route along Highways 216 and 26. Drivers in those areas are urged to use extra caution.