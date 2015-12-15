Grasshopper Fire At More Than 21,000 Acres

Firefighters continue battling the Grasshopper Fire in the Mount Hood National Forest, which has now burned more than 21,100 acres and remains zero percent contained. On Wednesday, crews strengthened firelines protecting the Pine Hollow and Sportsman Park communities and completed a successful burnout operation along Forest Road 27 to help secure the fire’s edge. Firefighters also quickly contained several small spot fires that developed on the eastern side of the blaze. Today, work includes constructing indirect handline on the northwest side, securing the Badger Creek area to the east, improving firelines along Forest Road 27, strengthening containment on the southern flank, and continuing mop-up operations on the western edge. Nearly 400 personnel are assigned to the incident.