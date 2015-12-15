Grasshopper Fire At 18,136 Acres

Officials on the Grasshopper Fire in Wasco County in the Mount Hood National Forest say firefighters held the existing line that protects Pine Hollow and Sportsman Park in spite of significant winds on Tuesday, even though it did spread northward to Jordan Butte, with acreage now at 18,136. There remains no containment figure. On Wednesday, firefighters will continue to complete line on Forest Road 27, working to pinch off the eastern flank of the fire. The completed line along the south side of the fire will begin mop up. Additional scouting for fire line location in the vicinity of Forest Road 2730 is underway. The Emergency Conflagration Act was invoked Wednesday afternoon for the fire. The Oregon State Fire Marshal is mobilizing an incident management team and assigning task forces to protect nearby communities and critical infrastructure. California Interagency Incident Management Team 6 assumed command of the fire Wednesday morning. Level 3, or “Go Now,” evacuations remain in effect for Sportsman Park, Pine Hollow, Wamic, and the Grasshopper Advisory Zone in the Mount Hood National Forest. Level 2 “Get Set” evacuations remain in place for Smock Road, White River Crossing, Badger Creek, Shadybrook Road, Shell Rock, Fifteenmile Creek and Tygh Valley. Sportsman’s Paradise, Camp Baldwin, and Rail Hollow are on Level 1 “Be Ready.”