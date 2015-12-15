Grass Fire Tuesday In The Dalles

Crews responded on Tuesday afternoon to a grass fire in The Dalles across from Thompson Park.  Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue says its crews were joined by those from the Oregon Department of Forestry, the U.S. Forest Service, and Dallesport.  They were able to stop forward progress at around one-and-a-half acres.  The fire is currently under investigation.  Dry conditions aligned with Gorge winds and warmer temperatures are generating an uptick in fires.  Fire agencies ask people to follow burn regulations, be fire safe and report fires early.

 

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