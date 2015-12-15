Grape Escape Takes Place Saturday

The annual Gorge Grape Escape is set for this Saturday.  It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation.  This year’s event has a theme of “Enchanted Forest”…and they’ll have live auction, games, a dessert dash, dinner, and more.  The Foundation’s Darby McAdams says the proceeds go to help enrich educational efforts in the White Salmon Valley.  The foundation also puts 25 percent of all donations into an endowment fund.        Tickets are available at wsvef.org.  The event is at the Best Western Hood River Inn Gorge Room at 6 p.m. Saturday.

