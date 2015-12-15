Grant Approved For Vets Resource Center At CGCC

The Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs has approved a grant to re-establish a student led Campus Veteran Resource Center at the Columbia Gorge Community College campus in The Dalles.  Wasco County officials say the primary goal for the center is to support rural veterans not only in transitioning to college, but in completing degrees and certifications and successfully entering or advancing in the workforce.  The center plans to focus on three core pillars: mental health, fellowship, and stewardship to help veterans at CGCC have the support they need to thrive academically, personally, and professionally.  For more information on the Campus Veteran Resource Center, call 541-506-2502.

