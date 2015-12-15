Governor Approves Carriger Solar Project

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson on Thursday announced his approval of the controversial Carriger Solar project in Klickitat County near Goldendale. Ferguson called the project a win for the state, saying building more clean energy provides affordable, carbon-free electricity, creates construction jobs, boosts economic development and keeps the air clean. The Governor had directed the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council to further engage with the Yakama Nation on the project, and while a tribal member of EFSEC was the lone no vote on the project from that panel, Ferguson found EFSEC met their legal obligation. He did add that EFSEC must improve its engagement with Tribal Nations according to best practices going forward. The Carriger Solar project adds 160 megawatts of solar energy and 63 megawatts of battery energy storage resources to Washington’s grid. According to project developer Cypress Creek Renewables that would power up to 32,500 homes. Construction on the project must start by July 4, 2026, to qualify for federal clean energy tax credits, which are needed for the project to remain financially viable.