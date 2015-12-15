Gorge Wellness Alliance Returning

The Gorge Wellness Alliance is being reestablished.  With a grant from The Roundhouse Foundation, the regional coalition is made up of healthcare providers, community organizations, schools, and local leaders to provide a coordinated approach to suicide prevention.  Hood River County Prevention Program Manager Amanda Holste says they have received a small grant to get the group together again.  The grant will support work in the schools where they partner with health teachers in presenting the suicide prevention curriculum called “Question, Respond, Persuade.”

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