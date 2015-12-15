Gorge Recovery To Open Saturday

Gorge Recovery, a peer-led Recovery Community Organization looking to serve individuals and families impacted by substance use throughout the Gorge, will open its doors for the first time Saturday afternoon.  Executive Director Ari Gardner says the non-profit seeks to provide a safe space for those looking to seek services and find recovery.  Gardner says the social portion of the facility provides a recovery community center to allow people to connect with others and be a safe space to continue their effort.  Gorge Recovery has moved into a building in the Port of The Dalles at 3729 Klindt Drive.  They will be open this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., and then Tuesdays through Saturdays during those same hours.

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