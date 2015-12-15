Gorge Recovery Nearing Building To Begin Services

The non-profit organization Gorge Recovery is nearing leasing building space in The Dalles to provide support and a place to socialize for those recovering from alcohol and substance abuse. Executive Director Ari Gardner says their goal is to provide a place for those who have completed their initial phase of recovery. The Oregon Health Authority has provided a three-year $2 million grant to get the center off the ground. Gardner says that grant can be used for just about every facet of the center’s operation. She hopes the building lease can be arranged in about two months.