Gorge Recovery Nearing Building To Begin Services

The non-profit organization Gorge Recovery is nearing leasing building space in The Dalles to provide support and a place to socialize for those recovering from alcohol and substance abuse.  Executive Director Ari Gardner says their goal is to provide a place for those who have completed their initial phase of recovery.  The Oregon Health Authority has provided a three-year $2 million grant to get the center off the ground.  Gardner says that grant can be used for just about every facet of the center’s operation.  She hopes the building lease can be arranged in about two months.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK