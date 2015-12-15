Gorge Orchestra Association Celebrating 20th Anniversary

The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association is celebrating its 20th anniversary season. CGOA Founder and Artistic Director Emeritus Mark Steighner says what started with the Columbia Gorge Sinfoinetta has evolved to a broader musical spectrum, with four different performing groups. CGOA will remember its history during its second annual Cabaret Fundraiser, with performances of musical favorites from past years. That will be held on November 8 at 7:15 at The Ruins in Hood River. Tickets are $20, and available at gorgeorchestra.org.