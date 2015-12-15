Gorge Food Access Survey Underway

Oregon State University Extension is in the midst of its Gorge Food Access Survey, part of its food security assessment. OSU Extension Food Systems Coordinator Grace Wesson says it has been ten years since the last food security assessment has been done. Wesson says when the assessment was done a decade ago, one in three households worried about running out of food, and one out of five actually do. She added the information gathered in the assessment generated more than $25 million in grants for the community. To take the food access survey, link to it through the Hood River County OSU Extension Facebook page, or go to beav.es/gorgefoodsurvey.