Gorge Commission Staff Carries On Through Budget Cut

Klickitat County’s Columbia River Gorge Commission representative Valerie Fowler talked to County Commissioners on Tuesday about how the Gorge Commission office is functioning in the wake of budget cuts resulting from actions in the Washington Legislature. Fowler praised Gorge Commission staff for continuing progress even as their hours have been reduced, with the office open from Monday through Thursday and planners working on a part-time basis. Fowler says staff is keeping up with Klickitat County applications. She added this week, the sixth land use application to replace a dwelling destroyed in the Burdoin Fire received staff approval.