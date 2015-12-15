Gorge Commission Publishes Building Handbook

The Columbia River Gorge Commission has just released a new Building in the Scenic Area Implementation Handbook. The over 60 page publication includes updated graphics, landscape setting descriptions from the Scenic Area Management Plan, a section on defensible space and fire resistant building materials and vegetation, and examples of site and grading plans. Gorge Commission Senior Land Use Planner Joanna Kaiserman says the handbook is designed to act as a guidance document. Digital copies are available at gorgecommission.org or at the Columbia River Gorge Commission office in White Salmon.