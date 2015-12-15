Gorge Commission Holds Hearing On Rebuild Amendment Wednesday

The Columbia River Gorge Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday on a proposed National Scenic Area Management Plan amendment addressing rebuilding homes in the NSA after a disaster.  The damage brought by the Rowena and Burdoin fires this past summer led to the Gorge Commission revisiting what is required to rebuild.  Gorge Commission Executive Director Krystyna Wolniakowski says the goal is to simplify the process for property owners who simply want to rebuild what they had before the disaster, including lengthening how long they could live in an RV on the property.  Also, permits for homes that are simply being replaced at a similar size or footprint will have an expedited process.  The hearing will begin at 9:20 Wednesday morning during their monthly meeting.  It will be held virtually on Zoom, for log-in information go to gorgecommission.org.

