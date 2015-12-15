Gorge Commission Delays Vote On Natural Disaster Amendment

The Columbia River Gorge Commission delayed for 30 days a vote on a proposed management plan amendment to make it easier for victims of natural disasters in the National Scenic Area like last summer’s Rowena and Burdoin fires to rebuild, to allow more input from tribes in the region.  It came after a lengthy public hearing that did include a number of suggestions for changes to the amendment.  Forest Service Supervisor Donna Mickley told the panel without the time for the tribal input, it would be difficult for her to get concurrence from the Secretary of Agriculture for the amendment.  Wasco County representative Rodger Nichols emphasized to the rest of the Commission he didn’t want to see any further delay beyond the 30 days.  Klickitat County representative Valerie Fowler echoed that, calling for a decision to occur in December and give those impacted by the summer fires a timeline they can depend on.  The Commission plans to meet on December 16 to take a vote.

