Google Passes ASR Center To City Of The Dalles

Google formally passed ownership and operation of a new Aquifer Storage and Recovery Center, along with water rights, to the City of The Dalles at a ribbon cutting event today.  Google spent nearly $30 million into the system that can put unused water from the City system into the ground to be recovered when needed during dry periods.  The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays says the system will benefit the City, and is a key portion of its water master plan.  Google officials noted there is room at the facility, which includes two wells, two reservoirs, and a pumping station, for expansion to add another well and pumping station if needed.  Mays noted the facility is on land formerly occupied by an aluminum smelter, and Google took on the cleanup to allow the ASR complex to be built.

