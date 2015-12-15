Google is committing nine million dollars to energy efficiency improvements for low-income homes and schools in The Dalles and surrounding areas of Wasco County. The funding is part of a newly announced ten-million-dollar Energy Impact Fund focused on energy affordability and community resilience in Oregon. The remaining one million dollars will be distributed later, with details to be announced. Through a partnership with Energy Trust of Oregon, the nine million dollars will help eligible households make upgrades such as adding insulation, improving heating and cooling systems, and completing necessary home repairs. The funding will also support energy efficiency projects and building improvements at local schools, helping reduce utility costs and improve classroom conditions. Energy Trust says the improvements are intended to make homes and schools safer and more comfortable while lowering monthly energy bills. Google has operated a data center in The Dalles since 2006.