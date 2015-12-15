Goldendale Man Sentenced For Victimizing Minor Girls

A 42-year-old Goldendale man was sentenced in federal court in Yakima to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to victimizing minors online and possessing child pornography.  According to court documents and information presented at sentencing, Corbett Lloyd Craig used social media over the course of more than three years to contact two minor girls to coerce them to provide him with sexually explicit videos and images.  The U.S. Attorney’s office in Yakima says thousands of additional images of child sex abuse material was discovered during a search of Craig’s home.  Craig had been convicted on sex abuse charges in Clackamas County in 2017.  First Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Serrano said despite court intervention and treatment, Craig continued to victimize children and made it clear he will not stop.

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