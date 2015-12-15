Goldendale Man Arrested After Search

A Goldendale man was arrested last week on a charge of second degree rape of a child following a search north of Goldendale. The Klickitat County Sheriff’s office says the suspect, Zackariah Bennett, fled after a search warrant was served last Tuesday on an Old Mountain Road residence. The following day, a ground and aerial search of the Satus Loop Road area led to a Sheriff’s Officer on patrol identifying Bennett walking along Highway 97. Other law enforcement units went to the location, and Bennett was taken into custody without incident. Bennett appeared in Superior Court on Thursday on charges including second degree rape of a child and first-degree unlawful possession of firearms. Bail has been set at $250,000.