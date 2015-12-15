Goldendale Accident Injures One

One person was injured and taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 97 and Broadway in Goldendale on Tuesday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, a pickup driven by a 79-year-old Goldendale man was traveling eastbound on Broadway and attempted to cross Highway 97. The pickup struck an SUV going south on Highway 97. A passenger in the SUV, a 21-year-old man from Sunnyside, was taken to Klickitat Valley Hospital in Goldendale. The WSP says the two drivers were not injured.