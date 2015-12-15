Gifford Pinchot Christmas tree permits available Thursday

Families looking to make a holiday tradition out of cutting their own Christmas tree can begin purchasing permits for the Gifford Pinchot National Forest this Thursday, November 12.

Permits will be available at ranger district offices and participating local vendors. They can also be purchased now through Recreation.gov, although additional administrative fees may apply.

Each permit costs five dollars and allows the cutting of one tree. Households may purchase up to five permits. Each permit includes a map identifying areas closed to tree cutting, along with harvesting instructions and guidelines.

In-person permits will be available at the Mount Adams Ranger District Office and the following local businesses:

Little Mountain True Value Hardware in Trout Lake.

Wind River Market in Carson.

Main Street Convenience Store in Stevenson.

Fourth-grade students can receive a complimentary permit through the Every Kid Outdoors program by presenting a qualifying paper voucher or pass at a national forest office. More information is available at everykidoutdoors.gov .

Forest officials encourage visitors to prepare for winter conditions before heading into the woods. Recommended supplies include warm clothing, extra food and water, traction devices and a shovel. Visitors should also check road conditions, allow additional travel time and plan to leave the forest well before dark.

More information about permits, tree-harvesting guidelines and current road closures is available through the Gifford Pinchot National Forest website .