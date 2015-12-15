Garfield County Advises Klickitat County On Child Care

Klickitat County Commissioners continued their examination of how to fill child care needs in the County by talking with representatives from Garfield County about how they have gone about developing a facility set to open next year. Garfield County Public Health Administrator Martha Lanman told the Commission that hiring a child care navigator was a key first step in their efforts, sending a signal to the community and potential funding sources they were serious about establishing a new facility. That navigator, Alesia Richert, added there are numerous sources of funds available to help for a child care facility, but putting the plan together is necessary to tap those resources. She added it’s important to plan for keeping good employees, and to listen to the community to find out what it needs. Commission Chair Ron Ihrig pointed out the discussion came at a key time, as Klickitat County prepares to develop its 2027 budget.