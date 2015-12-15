Fund Set Up For Victims Of Burdoin & Snyder Canyon Fires

Klickitat County Emergency Management says a fund has been set up for community support to assist victims of the Burdoin & Snyder Canyon Wildfires.  Financial donations are being accepted at this time and arrangements are being made to streamline the donation of in-kind items.  Monetary donations can be made to the Klickitat Valley Fire Victims Fund in support of the Burdoin-Snyder Wildfire Relief Fund.  One hundred percent of funds collected will go directly to the fire victims.  Klickitat County Emergency Management has placed a link to make donations on its Burdoin and Snyder Canyon Fire page.  Checks can be sent by mail to Klickitat Valley Fire Victims Funds, 327 W. Brooks St. in Goldendale, zip code 98620.

