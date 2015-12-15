Full Sail Sold

A familiar name in the Hood River community is under new ownership.

The Portland Business Journal reports Full Sail Brewing Company, a longtime Hood River brewery and one of Oregon’s craft beer pioneers, has been acquired by Sazerac, a national beverage company based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Full Sail opened in 1987 and helped establish Oregon’s craft brewing industry. The company operates its brewery, along with a pub and restaurant in downtown Hood River.

Its best-known beers include Full Sail Amber and its popular Session series.

Sazerac owns dozens of beverage brands, including Buffalo Trace and Pappy Van Winkle bourbons.

The companies have not yet announced what the acquisition means for Full Sail’s Hood River operations.

However, social media posts by Full Sail employees indicate that the pub has been closed, and the facility will become a fully contract production facility.