Foster Parents Needed For The Next Door’s Therapeutic School

The Next Door is seeking more foster parents for students in its Klahre House Alternative School. The school in Hood River provides high school-age students place their by the Oregon Youth Authority who are receiving therapeutic schooling that combines behavioral health and addiction treatment services with traditional education and a GED program. School Administrator Tim Shampoe says they need more foster parents to provide a stable home-like setting some of their students have never had on a consistent basis. Those interested in being a foster parent can contact The Next Door by email at fosterinfo@nextdoorinc.org.