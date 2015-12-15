Fort Dalles Museum Foundation Fundraising For Grant Flag

The Fort Dalles Museum/Anderson Homestead Foundation is raising funds to restore an American flag that was made in 1868. The foundation’s Denise Dietrich-Bokum says the seven-foot by five-foot flag was sewn by the wives of members of what was known as the “Grant Club,” supporters of General Ulysess S. Grant for President. The flag has been part of the Fort Dalles Museum collection since local historian Lulu Crandall donated in the early years of the museum, but it has been storage ever since. The fundraising effort has a goal of $6,000 is to do professional conservation and suitable framing for the fragile flag. To donate, go to fortdallesmuseum.org, or mail a check to Fort Dalles Museum/Anderson Homestead Foundation at P.O. Box 591 in The Dalles, zip code 97058.