Former Tony’s Site To Be A City Priority In 2026

One of the priorities for the City of The Dalles during 2026 will be to move toward getting the former Tony’s Town and Country site in the downtown area redeveloped.  It will be used as a staging area for the Federal Street Plaza project during the early part of the year, but Mayor Rich Mays says they want to set the stage to receive proposals for how to use the now vacant lot.  There have been various proposed projects for the property in the past years that have not gotten past the drawing board stage, most recently for a fermentation hub.

