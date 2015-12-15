Food Security Assessment Finished

A regional Food Security Assessment developed by Oregon State University Extension and other agencies has been wrapped up, and data from it is becoming available.  OSU Extension’s Lauren Kraemer says it’s an update of an assessment originally done in 2015.  Kraemer says it shows for a number of different factors, demand at food pantries has doubled from what it was back then.  Kraemer says with federal and state funding cutbacks to food programs, those numbers could trend further upward.  She says a full report on the assessment will be issued in the fall.

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