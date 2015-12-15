Food Banks Facing Challenges With SNAP Funding In Doubt

With Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds for many in jeopardy for November due to the federal government shutdown, cutbacks as a result of the megabill passed by Congress earlier in the year, and the cancellation of a federal commodities program that helped provided food, area food banks already operating near their limit are facing more pressure. Columbia Gorge Food Bank executive director Breen Goodwin attended a meeting this past week with other regional food bank directors in the state, and all are strategizing how to keep local food pantries supplied. She says it is a challenging situation to be in, but they are continuing to work to supply food for those who need it. About 750,000 Oregonians receive SNAP benefits, half of which are children. Goodwin encouraged those receiving SNAP benefits to keep in contact with their program coordinator to get the latest information on their benefits.