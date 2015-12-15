The Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum will host its annual Hood River Fly-In this weekend at the museum and the adjacent Ken Jernstedt Airfield. Around 300 airplanes will be coming from all over the country to take part. WAAAM’s restoration shop will be open for attendees to see how they work on antique planes to bring them back to life. There will also be authors, seminars for pilots, and lots of food. In addition, there will be opportunities to ride in some of the planes. Admission is $20 at the gate. The fly-in will open at 8 a.m. both days.