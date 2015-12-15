Hood River’s Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum will host its annual Fly-In this weekend at the museum and the adjacent Ken Jernstedt Airfield. WAAAM’s Stephanie Hatch says pilots from the region and beyond will be flying their aircraft in for the event. The fly-in and the museum will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Hatch does say that many of the planes start to fly out on Sunday. Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for kids. Get all the information at waaamuseum.org.