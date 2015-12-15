Flu Season May Be Arriving Early

We are headed into the flu season. The Columbia Gorge Respiratory Risk Rating shows the region encompassing Wasco, Hood River, Sherman, and Gilliam counties is starting to see a few more people than normal with the flu. Regional Epidemiologist Marta Fisher says the flu season appears to be getting off to an early start. Fisher does say that conversely, COVID cases have been dropping in recent weeks, and in the past couple of years the COVID season has peak in August on the West Coast. The best way to protect yourself is to get your flu shot and wash your hands. Stay home when you are sick, and cover your cough.