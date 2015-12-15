Flood Plain Restoration Project Underway

Work is underway as River Mile 3 of the mainstem of the Hood River to restore the river to its normal flood plain at that location. Hood River Watershed Group Executive Director Cindy Thieman says about 100 years ago berms were put in to protect a pipeline sending water to the old Powerdale Powerhouse. This project is intended to reverse that, and provide good habitat for fish. The channel will provide a refuge for juvenile fish and provide a variety of habitat for different types of fish species. Thieman says the land is owned by Columbia Land Trust, and the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs, Bonneville Power Administration, and the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board.