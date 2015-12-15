Fishery Manages Add Days To Spring Chinook Season

Salmon anglers are getting five more days of spring chinook fishing in the Columbia River upriver from Bonneville Dam, and six more in the lower Columbia River. Oregon and Washington managers made the move after receiving a spring run update this week. From the dam upriver to the Washington/Oregon state line, fishing will reopen Friday through Sunday this weekend and again Saturday and Sunday of next weekend. The lower river will be open to spring chinook fishing Friday through Sunday of this weekend and the Saturday through Monday on Memorial Day weekend. Biologists will now update the run regularly. While lower river anglers have only caught approximately two-thirds of their allocation, managers are proceeding cautiously as the lower river opens Saturday to hatchery summer steelhead. All previous regulations remain in effect, with one adult hatchery Chinook salmon allowed daily.