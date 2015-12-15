Fishery Managers Extend Spring Chinook Fishing

Fishery managers from Oregon and Washington added eleven more recreational spring Chinook fishing days on the mainstem Columbia during a joint state hearing this week, continuing the season to June 15. Upstream of Bonneville Dam, the area from the Tower Island power lines about six miles downstream of The Dalles Dam to the Oregon/Washington border, plus only the banks from Bonneville Dam upstream to the Tower Island power lines, will be open to spring Chinook fishing through June 15. Downstream of Bonneville Dam to the Tongue Point/Rocky Point line will also be open. Anglers are reminded that from March 1 through June 15 on days when the mainstem Columbia River recreational fishery below Bonneville Dam is open to retention of Chinook, the daily salmonid bag limit in Oregon and Washington Select Areas will be the same as mainstem Columbia River bag limits.