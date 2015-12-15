Fish Passage Operations Start At Dams Friday

Spring fish passage operations begin Friday at federal dams on the lower Columbia River. The timing follows requirements in NOAA Fisheries’ 2014 Supplemental Biological Opinion and recent U.S. District Court orders. The Army Corps of Engineers says this year’s operations call for increased spill — sending more water over dam spillways — up to 125% of state water quality limits in Oregon and Washington for total dissolved gas. Water supply forecasts for 2026 show near-normal conditions in the Columbia River Basin. The April-through-August forecast is 93% of normal at The Dalles Dam. Higher river flows during spring runoff, combined with increased spill, can create faster currents and elevated water levels below dams. River users are encouraged to use caution and always wear a life jacket. The Corps says additional actions to support salmon and steelhead will continue under current biological opinion requirements.