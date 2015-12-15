FISH Food Bank Sees Substantial Increase In Usage

Hood River County’s FISH Food Bank says it served over 800 families in July, a 28% increase from the same month last year.  FISH Board Chair Marianne Durkan says they are seeing an increase in both young families and seniors coming to the food bank.  Rising housing and gas costs are having an impact, along with changes in eligibility requirements for SNAP programs.  At the same time, FISH is dealing with an increase in food costs.  Durkan says they receive substantial community support, which is helping FISH continue to provide services.  To donate to FISH, go to fishfoodbank.org.

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