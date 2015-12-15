First Phase Of Rowena Fire Cleanup Finished

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office says the first phase of Rowena Fire cleanup, removing household hazardous wastes from fire impacted properties, has been completed, and the recovery effort is entering an interim phase to allow residents to return and survey their properties before Phase 2 cleanup operations begin. During the interim period, property owners will have the opportunity to survey for any personal belongings or items they wish to preserve, document remaining debris, coordinate with insurance adjusters, and prepare for phase 2 that will focus on final debris removal and site cleanup, soil remediation, final safety clearances, and preparation to rebuild. But when phase 2 will start is unknown. County officials say it is contingent on funding approval, which they are advocating for. They add phase 2 will being as soon as the funds are secured.