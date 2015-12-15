First Five Feet Important To Protect Homes From Wildfire

When it comes to protecting your home from wildfire, the first five feet is crucial. The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Nicholas Tenorio says it can be the difference between surviving a wildfire or suffering devastating damage. He encourages people to clean out that first five feet around the area, adding most home damage in wildfires come from embers that get blown in by the wind. Tenorio points out covering vents with 1/8″ metal wire mesh can prevent embers from entering the home. Landscaping options like gravel or pavers instead of bark mulch can reduce danger within the first five feet of the house. This is Wildfire Awareness Month, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal is encouraging Oregonians to complete one defensible space or home hardening project this week.