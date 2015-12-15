Fireworks-Related Brush Fire Under Investigation

A fireworks-related brush fire near The Dalles is under investigation after quick action by neighbors and first responders kept the flames from spreading. Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue says crews were called just after 2:30 Thursday morning to the intersection of Five Mile Road and Highway 197 following reports of a fire and people shooting fireworks into dry grass along the roadside. A nearby resident, along with deputies from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police, was able to stop the fire’s forward spread before firefighters arrived to quickly extinguish the remaining flames. During the investigation, firefighters found two Roman candles near the burned area. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal at 541-296-9445.