Fireworks-Related Brush Fire Under Investigation

A fireworks-related brush fire near The Dalles is under investigation after quick action by neighbors and first responders kept the flames from spreading.  Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue says crews were called just after 2:30 Thursday morning to the intersection of Five Mile Road and Highway 197 following reports of a fire and people shooting fireworks into dry grass along the roadside.  A nearby resident, along with deputies from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police, was able to stop the fire’s forward spread before firefighters arrived to quickly extinguish the remaining flames.  During the investigation, firefighters found two Roman candles near the burned area.  Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal at 541-296-9445.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK