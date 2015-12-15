Fireworks Ban In The Dalles

The City of The Dalles has declared a state of emergency banning personal fireworks use under a recently adopted ordinance. Wasco County issued an order banning fireworks due to fire-related safety concerns. As a result, the use of all fireworks is now prohibited within the city limits of The Dalles. The prohibition includes lighting, igniting, or setting off any type of firework. The sale and possession of fireworks are not restricted. The ban does not apply to commercial fireworks displays that are approved by local or state government, including the State Fire Marshal.