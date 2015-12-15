Fires In Southern Wasco County (as of 5:05 p.m. July 16)

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office says there are two separate fires active in Southern Wasco County. The Incident 432 wildfire is between Shaniko and Antelope, and is over 400 acres in size. There is also a vegetation fire about six-and-a-half miles west of Antelope, with a Level 3 evacuation advisory for both sides of Highway 293 from milepost 4 to milepost 8. There is currently a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation advisory for Antelope, and a Level 2 “Be Set” advisory for Shaniko. Highway 218 from Shaniko to Antelope and Highway 293 from Highway 97 to Antelope are closed. Wasco County Emergency Management says there is a shelter set up at Madras Middle School.