Firefighters Battle Sherman County Fire

Firefighters are battling a fire in the southeastern portion of Sherman County. The Wilcox Fire was reported late this morning near Kent, and has resulted in a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation advisory for Wilcox Lane. Sherman County Emergency Services says early estimates put the size of the fire at around 250 acres. Further east, crews are battling the Hopkins Fire on Bureau of Land Management land northwest of Condon. It started Wednesday evening as lightning strikes moved through the area. Central Oregon Fire Information put its size at approximately 5,000 acres, with crews engaged in suppression after fire activity lessened through the night. There are no evacuation advisories in effect on that fire. In southwest Gilliam County, a BLM engine crew is monitoring the location of the 1,000 acre Porcupine Ridge Fire, which after sparking Wednesday evening was showing no active behavior or growth early this afternoon. On the Mt. Hood National Forest south of Parkdale, three fires were reported, but none reached one acre in size.