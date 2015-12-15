Fire Southwest Of Dufur Burns Estimated 92 Acres

Forward progress of a fire southwest of Dufur was stopped at an estimated 92 acres.  The Larch Creek Fire was reported just before 4 p.m. Thursday.  Crews went into the night mopping up the fire.  The fire was burning on a ridgeline, which create some problems for firefighters trying to access it.  Aerial attack of the fire began fairly quickly, assisting crews in getting forward progress stopped.  The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office did issue some Level 1 and Level 2 evacuation advisories in the immediate area of the fire, and they remained in place through the night.

